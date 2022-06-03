Betway Bets of the Day — June 2

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Nikita Kucherov to score a goal. This line sits at +150.

Despite a tough game one for the Tampa Bay Lightning that saw them drop a 6-2 decision to the Rangers, Kucherov had a strong performance for them. He led the way with seven shots on goal, 12 shot attempts and nine scoring chances. He also had .86 individual expected goals, suggesting he should’ve found the back of the net at least once.

Tonight, we’re looking for him to do just that. Tampa’s big guns are going to need to come out to play this evening against Igor Shesterkin, who looked lights out in game one.