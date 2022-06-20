Betway Bets of the Day — June 20

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Mikko Rantanen to score 1+ assist. This line sits at -134.

Mikko Rantanen has been a driving force in the Colorado Avalanche attack through the first two games of this series. He’s got a whopping five assists so far and it’s a surprise to see us getting a line as favourable as we are here. While I’m fully expecting a bounce-back game from the Lightning tonight, the odds on this bet were just too good to pass up.