Betway Bets of the Day — June 20
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the first period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Mikko Rantanen to score 1+ assist. This line sits at -134.

Mikko Rantanen has been a driving force in the Colorado Avalanche attack through the first two games of this series. He’s got a whopping five assists so far and it’s a surprise to see us getting a line as favourable as we are here. While I’m fully expecting a bounce-back game from the Lightning tonight, the odds on this bet were just too good to pass up.

