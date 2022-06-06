Betway Bets of the Day — June 6

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Zach Hyman to be an anytime goalscorer. This line sits at +155.

Hyman has been a dynamic force for the Oilers so far in these playoffs scoring nine goals and 14 points in 15 games played. He scored in game one against the Avalanche, then added an assist in game three, but tonight the Oilers will need him to find the back of the net again.

Edmonton will be without top-six wingers Evander Kane (suspension) and Kailer Yamamoto (upper-body injury), so Hyman will be looked to step up in a big way tonight.