Betway Bets of the Day — June 7

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning -1. This line sits at -120.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back ladies and gentlemen. After a shakey game one and two, they roared back with a dominant performance in game three. Tonight, they’re huge favourites on the moneyline at -180, so we’re going to play them on the -1 puck line.

It gives us the chance to still cash if they hit the spread, but the security of a push, too. I expect another good performance from the Lightning tonight.