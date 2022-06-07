Betway Bets of the Day — June 7
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning -1. This line sits at -120.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back ladies and gentlemen. After a shakey game one and two, they roared back with a dominant performance in game three. Tonight, they’re huge favourites on the moneyline at -180, so we’re going to play them on the -1 puck line.

It gives us the chance to still cash if they hit the spread, but the security of a push, too. I expect another good performance from the Lightning tonight.

