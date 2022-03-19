Betway Bets of the Day — March 19, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the Minnesota Wild -1.5 against the Chicago Blackhawks. This line sits at -110.

This is a bit of a narrative play here this afternoon a day after Chicago traded Brandon Hagel, who was a beloved part of that team.

Minnesota has been cool to the spread at home going 4-6 in their last 10 returning -3u, while Chicago has been hot to the road spread going 7-3 in their last 10 returning +4.75u.

I like this as a correction spot for both teams.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o2 1st period goals between the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils. This line sits at -105.

While the Oilers are going with Mikko Koskinen in net who has been red hot as of late the numbers like the over here for both teams. They’re both among the best teams in the league to first period overs this year.

Edmonton is 33-22-6 returning +7.77u, while the Devils are 39-20-2 returning +15.44.

The Oilers are 6-3-1 to this in their last 10 at home returning +3.1u while the Devils are a whopping 10-0 to first period overs in their last 10 on the road.

Season record: 29-36-2 (-5.59u)