Betway Bets of the Day — March 1, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Our first bet of the night will be taking o6.5 goals between the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets at -125.

Finally fully healthy, the Devils offence is back to looking very potent. They’ve scored a whopping 23 goals in their last five games that’s seen them score over five goals in three straight. Over that time, however, they’ve also given up 21 goals against. On top of that, they’ve gone 4-1 to the over in their last five road games returning +2.95u.

In net, they’re still struggling and it looks like Jon Gillies, the worst of their two goalies, will get the start tonight. He’s also given up 3.77 goals-against average in his 13 starts this year.

Columbus, meanwhile, is coming off a week where they upset both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. They’re 3-0-2 to the over in their last five home games retuning +3.5u.

They’ve scored 15 goals in their last five games, while also giving up 16 goals. They’re going with Elvis Merzlikins in net tonight, who has been far from sharp this year with a .904 save percentage and 3.41 GAA.

Our second bet of the night will be taking the Montreal Canadians +1.5 at -130 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Montreal has looked reinvigorated under Martin St. Louis and their top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson has looked potent. They’ve snagged five wins in a row beating the St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators.

Montreal has covered the spread in four of their last five games returning +1.85u, while the Winnipeg Jets are seemingly in a free fall. The Jets haven’t looked the same under Dave Lowry and have lost four of their last five games. Still, the Jets are heavy favourites in this game.

They, meanwhile, have gone 2-3 to the spread in their last five going -1.9u.

Season record: 19-18-1 (+1.54u)