Betway Bets of the Day — March 10, 2022

Betway Bets of the Day

Holy boats we won one! But tonight, we’re back with another two bets on NHL action.

Tonight, our lone bet will be taking the o6 goals between the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning. This line currently sits at -110..

Both teams have some high octane offences and have been quite favourable to the overs. The Flames are 6-3-1 to the over at home in their last 10 returning +2.65u.

The Lightning, meanwhile, are 9-1 to the over on the road in their last 10 returning a league-best +7.85u.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Nick Schmaltz o1.5 points at +350.

The over on this prop has hit in five of the last 10 games and in his last two, he scored 11 points!

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been a defensive tire fire as of late and with Petr Mrazek getting the start tonight, I like that to continue. The Coyotes have seen a massive reemergence of their offensive game as of late, and I like Schmaltz to be involved.

Season record: 24-26-1 (-2.37u)