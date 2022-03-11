Betway Bets of the Day — March 11, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Holy boats we won one! But tonight, we’re back with another two bets on NHL action.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Vegas Golden Knights on the moneyline. This line currently sits at +160.

Vegas is down some bodies but they should be fired up tonight after an embarrassing loss to the Sabres Thursday.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has struggled in the 2022 calender year with the 14th best expected goals for percentage in the league (51.35), while Vegas ranks eighth (53.56) in the same category.

Those struggles have been felt at home all year long for the Penguins, too. They’re 14-14 to it this year returning the fifth-worst -11.35u. In their last 10 at home, they’re 3-7 to the moneyline returning -12u.

The public is all over the Penguins moneyline tonight with 83% of the money pouring in on them. I like fading the public here.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o6 goals between the Washington Capitals and Vancouver Canucks. That line sits at -115.

This total has moved to 6.5 on some books, but remains at 6 on betway.com.

Both teams have been strong to the over as of late. Vancouver is 9-1 in their last 10 games returning a league-high +7.95u over that time. Washington, meanwhile, is 6-4 to the over in their last 10 +1.95u.

The implied total on this game is 6.7 goals, so there’s tons of value here tonight.

Season record: 24-28-1 (-4.37u)