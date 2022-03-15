Betway Bets of the Day — March 15, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

I had a nice little 2u moneyline play on the Buffalo Sabres in the Heritage Classic game, so let’s see if we can roll some of that momentum into this week.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Dallas Stars o3 team total. This line currently sits at -115.

The theory behind this is simple. If ‘x’ team plays the Toronto Maple Leafs, bet ‘x’ team’s over on the team total. Toronto can’t defend to save their life right now and their goaltending has been atrocious.

In their last 10 games, they’ve given up an astronomical 4.3 goals against per game. They’re going with an unknown in net starting Erik Kallgren.

Dallas has had some offensive struggles this year, but their top line continues to roll. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson have formed one of the best lines in the NHL this season and I would expect them to find the net tonight. In the Stars’ last five games, they’ve scored 3.8 goals for per game.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Florida Panthers -1.5. That line sits at -105.

The Panthers are taking on the San Jose Sharks on the road and Florida continues to be strong to the spread as they have all year. They’re 33-25 returning a league-high +14.5u on the season, and in their last 10 on the road are 6-4 returning +3.1u.

The Sharks, meanwhile, have struggled heavily to the spread on the season going 29-27 returning -11.35u.

While James Reimer is returning to the crease tonight, he’s also missed the last two weeks of action. He’s likely going to be a bit rusty, so look for the Panthers to come out hot and heavy early on.

Season record: 28-29-1 (-0.01u)