Betway Bets of the Day — March 17, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes on the moneyline against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This line sits at -120.

Right off the bat, it’s not often you see one of the best teams in the league getting near even money, so -120 is good value here for the ‘Canes club. It doesn’t make sense that the Leafs are sitting at even money, but alas.

Carolina comes in with three days left and lots of time to mull over a 4-2 loss to the Pens last week. Even still, they’re 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. While their offence has cooled scoring just 2.6 goals for in that time, this is a good spot for them to find their scoring touch again.

We bet the team total against the Leafs and Erik Kallgren when they played Dallas only to see them post a shutout. I don’t like their chances here tonight against, again, one of the top teams in the whole league.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the St. Louis Blues on the moneyline at +105.

St. Louis has the eighth-best home record this year going 20-7-3 on home ice and they’re getting a nice boost with Pavel Buchnevich returning to the lineup. They’ve also scored the fourth-most goals for at home hitting the 3.8 mark.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, comes in 2-3 to the road moneyline in their last five games returning -.55u in that time. They’ve been the second best team to the road moneyline this year (18-11, +8.05u), so I like betting against them while they’ve cooled down.

Season record: 29-33-1 (-2.59u)