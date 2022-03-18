Betway Bets of the Day — March 18, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Tonight, our lone bet will be taking the 1st period over between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks. This line sits at +120.

In their last 10 home games, the San Jose Sharks are 10-0 to the over returning a rock-solid +10.15u. Colorado, meanwhile, are 5-5 to the first-period overs in their last 10 returning -1.3u.

The Avs, however, have been slightly cool to it coming into this game. In their last five games, they’ve gone 2-3 returning -1.95u, so I like this bounce back spot. Colorado has a very potent offence, and I can see them taking advantage of San Jose’s backup Zach Sawchenko here tonight.

Season record: 29-35-1 (-4.59u)