Betway Bets of the Day — March 2, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We’re back with another night of NHL action this evening on a small, four-game slate. Yesterday, we went 1-1 returning -.17u.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking u5.5 goals between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues at -125.

This one is largely circling around the great goaltending battle we are likely to see. Ville Husso is the likely starter for the Blues tonight, while it appears the Rangers will be going with Igor Shesterkin.

In their last 10 games at home, the Rangers have been sharp to the under going 7-3 while returning +3.95u. Shesterkin has been on a heater, too, allowing two or less goals in his last seven starts. In home games this year, Shesterkin has allowed just 1.91 goals against average.

The Blues, meanwhile, haven’t been as sharp to the road under as of late. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 on the road returning -2.75u. With that being said, Husso has been strong for the Blues in his last five starts allowing just 2.4 goals against average in that time.

Our second bet of the night will be taking Auston Matthews anytime goal at -125. There are few better snipers in the league than Matthews, and this season is like no other. In 23 home games this year, he’s scored 20 goals and in his career against Buffalo, he’s scored 11 goals in 16 games.

There’s not a ton of value in the Leafs in main betting markets, so I like taking a look at a prop like this where there’s good value available.

Buffalo has struggled this year keeping pucks out of their allowing the fifth-most goals against. They’re also on a six-game losing skid coming into tonight’s game where they’ve given up 4.7 goals against per game.

Season record: 20-19-1 (+1.37u)