Betway Bets of the Day — March 23, 2022

Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking New Jersey Devils to take 31+ shots on goal. This line sits at -118.

There are a few spots on this game that look appealing, but this is one that I really like. In each of their last five games, the Devils have his this mark averaging 33.4 shots on goal per game going as high as 40 in a game. In 11 of their 12 back-to-back situations this year, the Devils have been able to hit the 31 SOG mark.

The Leafs, meanwhile, have allowed over 31 shots in four straight games and in seven of their last 10 outings. While on paper they matchup well with the Devils, New Jersey is a young, scrappy team that has been involved in games all season long as the 16th highest-scoring team.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Colorado Avalanche -1.5 against the Vancouver Canucks. This line sits at -110.

The Avs haven’t been overly great this year to the spread going an even 31-31 returning -.25u. They’re also 4-6 to the home spread in their last 10 returning -2.5u. Colorado was involved in a close game Monday night against the Oilers, so they’re going to be looking to come back in a big way.

This play, however, centers around who the Vancouver Canucks are starting in net: Jaroslav Halak. His last four appearances have either seen him pulled, or put into the game in a relief effort allowing a staggering 14 goals against to go along with a .731 save percentage in 98:18 TOI. While Vancouver has returned plus-units to the road spread in their last 10, they’re 2-3 in their last five returning -2.8u.

Look for the Avs to roll here tonight.

Season record: 30-36-3 (-4.68u)