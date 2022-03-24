Betway Bets of the Day — March 24, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the Edmonton Oilers -1.5 against the San Jose Sharks. This line sits at even money.

The Oilers have been rolling as of late and have won five of their last six games. This, all the while, missing utility knife Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He returns to the Oilers lineup tonight as newcomers Derick Brassard and Brett Kulak are set to draw into the lineup.

At home to the spread, the Oilers have been on a bit of a run. 4-1 in their last five returning +3u, and 6-4 in their last 10 returning +2.8u.

The Sharks have been strong to the road spread in their last 10 going 8-2 returning +5.2u, but are just 3-2 in their last five returning even units.

Our second bet of the day will be another spread play taking the St. Louis Blues -1.5 against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. This line also sits at even money.

The Blues have been great to the over this season. They’ve gone 34-27 this year retuning +13.2u — the second-best return in the entire NHL. At home, meanwhile, they’re far and away the best team. They’ve gone 19-12 returning a league-high +15.7u — 6.4u higher than the second-best team.

The Flyers, well… they’ve got one of the worst spread returns on the season. They’re 29-33 returning -20.1u — the third-worst return in the league. Their 13-16 road spread record has returned -11.8u, also the third-worst rate in the league.

Philly also sold some pieces at the deadline including Claude Giroux, Robert Hagg, Derick Brassard and Justin Braun.

Season record: 30-36-3 (-4.68u)