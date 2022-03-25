Betway Bets of the Day — March 25, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the Colorado Avalanche -1.5 against the Philadelphia Flyers. This line sits at -140.

The Flyers are coming off a win last night against the St. Louis Blues, but I like this spot for the Avs. Philadelphia has been terrible this year to the spread this year, while the Avs have been very average all year.

The truth of the matter, however, is that the Avs are one of the best teams in the league with one of the best offences, too. Colorado is coming off a loss too, falling to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Look for a bounce-back spot here for the Avs.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o6 goals between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. This line sits at -120.

Igor Shesterkin’s game has slowly slid downwards in the last week or two, a rare note on what has been a great season for him. In his last five games, however, he’s allowed 16 goals against posting a .878 save percentage while giving up over four goals in three of his last five games.

The Penguins offence, meanwhile, continues to roll as they averaged 3.5 goals for per game in March.

Season record: 30-36-3 (-4.68u)