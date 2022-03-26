Betway Bets of the Day — March 26, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking o6.5 goals between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. This line sits at even money.

While I’m not the biggest fan of taking 6.5 total bets, this is a spot that I like. First off, this game has an implied total of 6.7 so I like getting a little bit of value there.

On top of that, it appears that the Flames are going with Jacob Markstrom in back-to-backs after he faced 18 shots against the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. He’s done this twice this season and between the two games gave up a total of seven goals: the first game he allowed five in a loss to the St. Louis Blues, while the second he allowed two against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a win. Over the last two years, Markstrom has faced the Oilers 12 times allowing three goals against per game. Calgary’s been average to the home totals as of late going 4-5-1 to the over in their last 10 returning -1.4u.

Edmonton, meanwhile, comes into Calgary looking as good as they have all season long. They look like a different team under new head coach Jay Woodcroft and tonight are fielding a fully healthy lineup for one of the first times all year. Edmonton also comes in boasting the sixth most potent offence of the year and have scored four goals per game in their last 10 games. They’re also average to the away over’s in their last 10 going 5-5 returning -.6u.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o3 goals for the New Jersey Devils against the Washington Capitals. This line sits at +105.

The Devils have been on a run as of late with these road team totals going 7-3 in their last 10 returning +3.6u. They have the rest advantage here against a Capitals team that narrowly beat the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout last night.

In the Caps’ last 10 games, they’ve allowed four goals against per game, while the Devils have scored three goals per game in that same stretch.

Season record: 32-39-3 (-4.91u)