Betway Bets of the Day — March 31, 2022

Today, our first bet will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 against the Montreal Canadiens. This line sits at -155.

It’s hard to take any team on the moneyline when they sit at… *squints* … -440. But the spread at -155 is a lot more appealing. Montreal is one of the worst teams in the league and this feels like one of those spots where Carolina, one of the best teams in the league, should be able to cover.

The ‘Canes have been strong to the spread at home this year going 33-33 returning +6.7u, but have been cool in their last 10 going 4-6 returning -1.45u.

Montreal on the year is also 33-33 to the spread, but have returned -13.3u. In their last 10, they’ve been hot to the spread going 8-2 returning +6.7u.

Let’s look for some corrections both ways here.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Jonathan Huberdeau to take o2.5 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks. This line sits at -134.

Few teams generate offence like the Panthers do and in their last 10 games have fired 37.6 shots for per hour on opposing teams. Chicago, meanwhile, has allowed 34.6 shots against per hour in their last 10.

Huberdeau, meanwhile, has hit the over on this prop in five of his last 10 games, and in three of his last five games, so this is a spot I like for him.

Season record: 39-41-4 (-1.12u)