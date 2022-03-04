Betway Bets of the Day — March 4, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

We’re back with another few bets here this evening

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Jesper Bratt o2.5 shots at -134. The New York Rangers give up the 12th most shots against this year with 32 against per game, and Bratt has been super active as of late.

In eight of his last 11 games, Bratt has hit the over on this shot total and it has hit in four straight games.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o5.5 goals between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights -125. This game has an implied total of 6 goals, so lots of offence is expected here.

Anaheim has hit the over in four of their last five games at home returning +2.75u, while Vegas has been solid to the overall year, going 29-22-3 returning +3.75u.

The Ducks were a high-flying team to start the year, but they cooled off for a while through the middle of the year. Their offence has come back to form as of late, so let’s see if they can keep it up.

Season record: 20-22-1 (-1.63u)