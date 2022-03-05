Betway Bets of the Day — March 5, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Okay, deep breath… we won one last night. Let’s try and turn this thing around.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Florida Panthers -1.5 against the Detroit Red Wings. This line currently sits at -160.

The Panthers have been an absolute wagon this year and have been strong to the spread at home all year. In fact, their 16-13 record at home has returned +7.3u, the second-best rate in the league.

On the flip side, nobody has been worse to the spread on the road than the Red Wings. They’ve gone 9-16 returning -14.25u, by far the worst in the league.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Calgary Flames o3 goals on their team total. This line sits at even money.

The Flames’ offence has been something to behold here and while they’re on the road with a tough matchup, I still like this spot. Calgary’s just continued to score goals scoring three or more goals in eight of their last 10 games.

Darcy Kuemper has given up 13 goals against in his last four stars still winning three of the four. Some slight cracks in what has overall been a strong season for him.

We’re going with a third bet tonight taking the Edmonton Oilers in regulation over the Montreal Canadiens at -160. The Habs have looked like a different team under Martin St. Louis going 6-4. but they’re coming off two wild games.

They got blown out on March 1 8-4 by the Winnipeg Jets, while they had a big overtime win against Calgary Thursday. In their last 10 games, however, the Habs have gone 3-7 to the moneyline despite winning +1.7u.

Edmonton, meanwhile, have been on a tear under new head coach Jay Woodcroft. Similarly, Woodcroft is 7-3-1 with the Oilers and have put together some impressive games as of late including a big win over the Florida Panthers last weekend, and another game that they should’ve won against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Season record: 21-24-1 (-2.83u)