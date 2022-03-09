Betway Bets of the Day — March 8, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Can we please get back on track? Please… ?

Tonight, our lone bet will be taking o6 goals between the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. This line currently sits at a -120.

Both teams’ offence has been red hot as of late. In their last 10 games, respectively, the Habs are 8-2 to their team total returning +3.75u, while the Canucks are 6-4 to the same stat, returning +1.45u.

For Montreal, they’ve seen a significant bump under Martin St. Louis going 7-4. In those games, they’ve been averaging 3.36 goals for per game, while allowing three goals against.

Likely starters are Samuel Montembault and Thatcher Demko. Montembault’s season has been very up and down, and just last week let in seven goals against in a game against Winnipeg. He’s put together some good games lately, but I find him hard to trust.

Demko, meanwhile, has allowed seven goals against in his last two games. While he’s been lights out this year, but every goalie gets on some cold streaks.

Season record: 23-27-1 (-4.2u)