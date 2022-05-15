Betway Bets of the Day — May 15

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Calgary Flames in regulation. This line sits at -125.

Through some ups and downs, the Flames have been the better of two teams all series long, and it’s time for them to close this series out.

When adjusting for score and venue at 5×5, Calgary have controlled 58.71 percent of the shot attempts, 57.8 percent of the expected goals and 58.17 percent of the high danger scoring chances.

It won’t be an easy task, however. Stars netminder Jake Oettinger has been a breakout star, no pun intended, for Dallas in these playoffs.

Despite that, I think the Flames are able to close this one out at home.