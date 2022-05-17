Betway Bets of the Day — May 17

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

The second round has arrived! In case you missed it yesterday, he’s two plays I’m on for the series’ as a whole.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning +1. This line sits at -115.

The second round is going to be tough for me to bet on, quite frankly. I think there’s minimal edges in the majority of these series, not including what sportsbooks and the like think.

To kick things off, we’re going to be backing the Lightning to keep game one tight. These two teams have played in some big games all year long. The Panthers come in with a 19-15 goal total edge on aggregate from the four regular-season games, but each team won two games. I think early on in this series we’ll see some tight games, and I can see that being the case here tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Nathan MacKinnon o4.5 shots. This line sits at -138.

This bet is probably going to be an automatic one for me. He fired 44 shots on goal in the Avalanche’s first-round series against the Predators, and I have a hard time imagining him slowing down anytime soon. He played in just two of three games against the Blues this year and fired just four shots on goal in total.

In saying that, the Avalanche had a 108-78 shots, and that too I don’t see changing.