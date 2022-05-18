Betway Bets of the Day — May 18

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking o5.5 goals between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. This line sits at -120.

This over hit in each one of the Rangers’ first-round games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the Canes saw the over hit in six out of seven. The only game it missed was in a tight game seven.

Understandably, that’s a big reason why we’re riding the over here in game one. There could be a bit of a feeling-out process as we saw in both game ones last night, but even in the regular season between these teams the over hit in three of four games.

Look for both teams to come out flying tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -125.

McDavid was absolutely on fire against LA in the first round scoring 14 points in seven games, and it’s hard to imagine him slowing down now. He’s the engine that drives this Oilers team and historically, he’s dominated the Flames. Over the course of his career, he’s scored 26 goals and 47 points.

It’s hard to imagine him slowing down anytime soon here. He’s going to be fired up for this series, and I think he comes out with a splash in game one of this series.