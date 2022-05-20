Betway Bets of the Day — May 20

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes -1. This line sits at -120.

I like grabbing the -1 in a lot of these games as it protects us in case of the push. It was a tight game one between them and the Rangers in game one, but the ‘Canes are clearly the better team here.

I think Carolina comes out with some jump in their step early in this one as they look to snag two wins on home ice, setting them up well for a trip to Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score o1.5 points. This line sits at -138.

Despite a little bit of juice on this number, it feels like the odds on this one should be a lot heavier. He’s now up 18 points in eight games in these playoffs — six above the second place Leon Draisatil, who is tied with Carter Verhaeghe with 12 points.

McDavid is on another level right now and has hit this prop in seven of the eight games he’s played in these playoffs. Simply put, I’ll keep betting this line until he stops producing and truth be told, I don’t see that happening any time soon.

He’s driving play like a mad man for a banged-up Oilers squad and will look to do so again in a pivotal game two against the Flames.