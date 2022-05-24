Betway Bets of the Day — May 21

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes -1. This line sits at +145.

We’re once again backing the Hurricanes here at -1. Despite falling in game three 3-1, at 5×5 when adjusting, the ‘Canes controlled the shot attempt share, 62.38 percent of the expected goal share and a whopping 68.77 percent of the scoring chances. Simply put, Carolina was the better team the whole way.

And tonight, I expect that to show despite Igor Shesterkin rocking a .956 save percentage in this series. It’s been shown already these playoffs he can be exposed.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Zach Hyman to score 2+ points. This line sits at +275.

This line surprises me. Hyman has been one of the Edmonton Oilers’ best players in these playoffs, and against Calgary, he’s already racked up four goals in three games. He hasn’t added any assists to that, but I think tonight is a great spot for him to do so.

The Flames are going to be coming hot and heavy at Connor McDavid tonight, and it could very well open up Hyman and his linemates in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi to produce. Edmonton will need to have that depth if they want to take a 3-1 series stranglehold, and I expect nothing from a team at the top of their game playing on home ice.