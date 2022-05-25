Betway Bets of the Day — May 25

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking David Perron o2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -150.

Perron has been a big part of the success that the Blues have had in these playoffs and tonight, if they have any hope of staying alive in this series, he will once again need to have a big game.

He’s only hit this prop once in this series, but tonight’s a game where he needs to be at the top of his game.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another shot prop, this time taking Nathan MacKinnon o4.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -125.

For similar reasons, MacKinnon is going to need to be on the top of his game tonight. He’s second among all Avalanche players in shot attempts, firing 29 towards the net, but only 17 have hit the net.

Tonight, I expect nothing less than Colorado’s best player to, well, be their best player.