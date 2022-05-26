Betway Bets of the Day — May 26

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Edmonton Oilers on the moneyline. This line sits at +135.

We’re all over the Oilers to close this series out. Look, the Flames are in a desperate place right now. They’re going to come out hard on home ice, but we’re going to ride Edmonton’s momentum into this one.

While Calgary has led the way in terms of shot attempt share and scoring chances at 5×5, Edmonton has managed to get to the dirty areas and has controlled 57.69 percent of the goals scored.

At the end of the day, Edmonton has put together three impressive games to put the Flames on the brink of elimination, and tonight, they have a great chance to end Calgary’s playoff run.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another shot prop, this time taking Vincent Trocheck o2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +125.

Trocheck has hit this prop in two of four games in this series, and in 5/11 games during the playoffs. Tonight on home ice, I expect a big game from the Canes who have only been able to win on home ice.

Trocheck is on the Canes’ top power play unit and gets lots of looks at 5×5 with Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas.