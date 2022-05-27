Betway Bets of the Day — May 27
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly (90) celebrates his goal in the first period of game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the St. Louis Blues on the moneyline. This line sits at +140.

This is a bet that I’ve ridden all series long and I’m not changing my mindset on this. Similar to backing Tampa Bay all the way through Toronto and Florida, I’m going to back the team that’s been there and done that in this series.

The Blues had a massive, massive comeback in game five and it’s one that could deplete this Avalanche team.

Let’s back the vets.

