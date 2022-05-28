Betway Bets of the Day — May 28
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
May 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period in game five of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes on the moneyline. This line sits at -105.

We’re taking a shot here on the Canes. I’ve liked them in this all series long and that hasn’t wavered. They’re the better team and have played like it, but they just can’t seem to put it together on the road.

I still think they come out on top of this series, even if it has to happen on home ice, but it feels like they can’t keep losing on the road. Carolina had one of the best road records in the league going 25-12-4 and crushed the competition at 5×5.

They’re due for a big road win tonight.

