Betway Bets of the Day — May 30

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes on the moneyline. This line sits at -160.

We’ve taken this play a number of times in these playoffs and tonight, we’re back to the well. I took them to close it out in game six on the road, and somehow the Canes road woes continued.

Now, they have a chance to do what they need to and close out this series on home ice. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Carolina is the better team here. Beyond the crease, they’re the stronger team, and now they have a chance to punch their ticket to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2018-19.