Betway Bets of the Day — May 31

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: hammer this prop until it stops hitting. McDavid is having one heckuva playoff run, and tonight I don’t see that stopping.

The big story in this series I think will come down to the goaltending and Darcy Kuemper has shown some weaknesses. Among the eight goaltenders who have played over seven games in the playoffs, Kuemper’s .811 high-danger save percentage ranks worst. Edmonton, meanwhile, has scored 30 high-danger goals in these playoffs scoring 10 more there than any other team.

Let’s back McDavid to keep up his production.