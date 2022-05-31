Betway Bets of the Day — May 31
2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: The Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are here
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: hammer this prop until it stops hitting. McDavid is having one heckuva playoff run, and tonight I don’t see that stopping.

The big story in this series I think will come down to the goaltending and Darcy Kuemper has shown some weaknesses. Among the eight goaltenders who have played over seven games in the playoffs, Kuemper’s .811 high-danger save percentage ranks worst. Edmonton, meanwhile, has scored 30 high-danger goals in these playoffs scoring 10 more there than any other team.

Let’s back McDavid to keep up his production.

