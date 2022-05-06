Betway Bets of the Day – May 6

Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

Our first pick of the day is the Edmonton Oilers on the moneyline to beat the LA Kings, which pays out at -145.

The Oilers beat the Kings in both there visits this season, and quite frankly, they’re the better team.

The Kings went 21-16-4 on home ice this season which was the 19th best record in the NHL.

Our second play of the day is the Tampa Bay Lightning at -120 on the moneyline to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tampa were one of the best teams on home ice throughout the regular season going 27-8-6.

They also only lost three times at home last season during the playoffs.