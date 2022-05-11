Betway Bets of the Day — May 11

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Calgary Flames moneyline and over 5.5 goals. This line sits at +180.

Down in Dallas, the Flames stole a massive game four win against the Stars tying the series back up at 2 apiece. Tonight, meanwhile, the series heads back to Calgary with the Flames having a chance to get a big advantage.

Dallas has shaken up their lines, while the Flames are running with the same group. Despite this series being the lowest scoring among any in the league, there’s been a total of 26.17 expected goals between the clubs, according to Natural Stat Trick. This despite there only being 14 goals scored in the series.

Regression to the mean can be expected and I think this is a perfect spot for the over to hit.

Getting the Flames on the moneyline makes sense in this play, too. They are the better team overall and should be able to roll. In Dallas, they’ve mixed up their top six lines and the new trios have barely played together, so there could be some infamiliatity there.