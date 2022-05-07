Betway Bets of the Day — May 7

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the New York Rangers to score o3 goals. This line sits at -105.

Offence hasn’t been an issue through two games for the Rangers scoring eight goals. They had an offensive outburst of five goals in game two, and it’s hard to not imagine them being able to put at least three beyond Louis Domingue.

Our second bet of the day will be taking o5.5 goals between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars. This line sits at +120.

While we’ve seen a whopping two goals in two games between both clubs, it feels like the offence is going to come at some point in this series. With a +120 line, it’s hard to not like taking a swing here.

Calgary scored the sixth-most goals in the league and while Dallas scored the 13th fewest, they’ve scored 27 more goals at home then on the road this season.

This series could break open tonight.