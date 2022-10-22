Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 22, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

What a slate of NHL action on this fine Saturday. We’re coming in hot with four plays today, so no matter what time a game is on, you have something to sweat.

Our first bet of the day will be taking Matt Boldy to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +120.

Matt Boldy has come out hot to start this season scoring two goals and five points in four games. He’s fired 10 shots on goal in four games this season and has hit this prop in 3/4 games.

The Bruins have allowed 31.87 shots against per 60 minutes this year, ranking 15th in the league. Look for Boldy to help lead the way.

Our second bet of the day will be taking a swing on Alex DeBrincat and Brady Tkachuk to each score a goal. This line sits at +400.

We’re going to go with a .5u play on this one, but I like it a lot. These players are first and third in individual expected goals for the Senators and have a great matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, who have allowed the second most goals against per hour.



Our third bet of the day will be taking Rickard Rakell to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -138.

Rakell and his Penguins take on a Columbus Blue Jackets team who has allowed the 10th most shots against per hour at 33.23.

He’s had a strong start to the season scoring two goals in four games while firing 16 shots on goal. There’s a bit of juice on this line, but I really like this spot.

Our fourth bet of the day will be taking Roman Josi to take o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +100.

While the points haven’t quite come for Josi to start the year, he’s been firing the puck lots. He’s taken 24 shots on goal in six games and has hit this prop in three of six games.

Record: 11-7-0 (+3.83u)