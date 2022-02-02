Betway Bets of the Day – Feb. 2, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!

We’ve got a smaller slate tonight of just five games.

Our first bet of the night is going to be taking the Edmonton Oilers on the money line at -125 against the home Washington Capitals. This line has moved a little bit since this morning after it was announced that Alexander Ovechkin would miss tonight’s game, so we’re going to back the Oilers.

The Capitals have one of the worst returns on the money line at home this year going -8.95u and while the Oilers haven’t been tremendous on the road this year going 10-8-3, they do have Mikko Koskinen starting in net. He has been a stud on the road this year going 8-2-2 with a .911 save percentage.

We’re sticking with another Alberta team in tonight’s picks and we’re backing over 5.5 goals in the Calgary Flames – Arizona Coyotes game at -125. This game largely depends on what we can get out of the Calgary Flames, but I like their chances to pile it on this Coyotes squad.

On the road this year, the Flames lead the league in scoring potting a league-high 87 goals for (3.35 per game), while the Coyotes have given up the third most goals at home at 79 (3.76 per game).

The Flames have seen somewhat of an offensive explosion as of late, too, scoring 10 goals in their last five games.