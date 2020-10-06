NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Top Pacific Division Free Agents and Potential Destinations

No progress between the Bruins and Krug … Bruins and Chara talks ongoing

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said yesterday that there hasn’t been any progress with pending UFA defenseman Torey Krug. Sweeney said they could trade rights or keep talks going.

“We’d consider anything at this point in time, including the fact that several free agents have gone, tested the market and come back to the same place that they were at,” Sweeney said. “It’s something we’d also consider. There’s no way you’re going to change my opinion of what I think Torey has the right to do and I believe that. “He’s put himself in a great position, whether with us or with other teams that have interest in him. I listen to any situation that might improve our hockey club and move forward from there if it plays out that way.”

Krug would like to remain with the Bruins but won’t take less than he thinks he’s worth,

Sweeney has had talks with UFA defenseman Zdeno Chara and talks are ongoing.

“I’ve met with Zdeno, had conversations, going to continue to have conversations,” Sweeney said. “You have to be on the same page as we move forward. We’ve conveyed where we are with that. We’re going to continue to have communications with he and (agent) Matt Keator.”

Top pending NHL free agents in the Pacific Division and some potential destinations for them

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Looking at some of the top Pacific Division unrestricted free agents and potential landing spots for them.

T.J. Brodie – Possible landing spots: Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Grabner – Possible landing spots: Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings

Taylor Hall – Possible landing spots: Colorado Avalanche, Canadiens, Flames, Islanders, Dallas Stars, Bruins, Coyotes

Travis Hamonic – Possible landing spots: Jets, Flames, Penguins

Trevor Lewis – Possible landing spots: Philadelphia Flyers, Avalanche, Flames, Rangers, Canucks

Jacob Markstrom – Possible landing spots: Canucks, Flames, Oilers, Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators

Mike Smith – Possible landing spots: Oilers, Stars, Sharks, Blackhawks

Carl Soderberg – Possible landing spots: Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Oilers

Cam Talbot – Possible landing spots: Flames, Oilers, Stars, Senators, Sharks

Chris Tanev – Possible landing spots: Canucks, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Flames, Jets, Florida Panthers

Joe Thornton – Possible landing spots: Sharks, Capitals, Avalanche, Penguins, Stars, Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues

Tyler Toffoli – Possible landing spots: Canucks, Blue Jackets, Sharks, Blackhawks