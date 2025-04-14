NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the East

With the NHL Playoffs about to get underway, it felt like a great time to look at those who made an impact from the NHL Trade Deadline. That is correct. A few players shifted their teams into even better versions of themselves.

Unlike last year, when the Eastern Conference was so top-heavy at the NHL Trade Deadline, this year’s trade deadline saw fewer standout moves. However, the contending teams will still make some moves that can help their chances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our best.

Impactful Eastern Conference Trade Deadline Moves

Dylan Cozens – Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators made a sensible hockey trade that nobody saw coming. Ottawa traded Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Buffalo Sabres for Cozens, Dennis Gilbert, and a 2026 2nd-round pick. It was a move that shook up the core for both teams competing for a playoff spot. But only one was going to get in, and it was the Ottawa Senators.

Though his production has cooled off some, Dylan Cozens has 11 points (four goals and seven assists) in 19 games with the Senators. You can see he is a different player with the Senators than he was in Buffalo. Fair or unfair, the eye test does not lie. He is much more engaged, showing off his skill along with a physical side to his game that those around the game did not see in Buffalo.

Come playoff time, the Senators are going to need others to step up besides Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, Jake Sanderson, and the rest of their young core. While Ottawa has the goaltender in Linus Ullmark, Cozens can be a difference-maker for the Senators in a tight series. Many will question Cozens’s ability in the playoffs because we have not seen him in a pressure situation in the NHL. However, there is a reason GM Steve Staios went and traded for him, and it was for the playoffs.

Brandon Carlo – Toronto Maple Leafs

Sometimes, the little moves at the NHL Trade Deadline have the most impact. And we will find out how much of an impact Brandon Carlo will have on the Toronto Maple Leafs come playoff time. Right now, it is working wonders with the defensive defenseman who was acquired from the rival Boston Bruins at the deadline.

Carlo is Mr. Steady Eddie back there on defense. He is the stay-at-home guy who helped Morgan Reilly open up his offensive game. Carlo moves bodies in front of the Leafs goaltending. In addition, he clearly has pucks in front of the net with his body and his stick. He understands his role with the Maple Leafs under head coach Craig Berube.

The addition of Carlo has allowed the Maple Leafs to have slot guys properly on defense, who already had Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jake McCabe. That is a formidable defense come playoff time when the ice shrinks, especially in front of goaltenders. You need a big body like Carlo to move those players who need to go to the net front, and he will do that for the Leafs.

Seth Jones – Florida Panthers

Everyone could say Brad Marchand should be the impact player for the Florida Panthers, but if you think about it, it is Seth Jones. Now, this trade happened six days before the deadline. Florida acquired Seth Jones from Chicago on March 1st, right before the Stadium Series. Soon, the Panthers learn that defenseman Aaron Ekblad was suspended for 20 games for an illegal substance. Whether GM Bill Zito knew about the suspension or was setting up for next year, or potentially not having Ekblad, he filled a need on defense with the departure of Ekman-Larsson.

Let’s face it: Seth Jones was no longer engaged with the Chicago Blackhawks. His comments toward the end of his time spoke volumes. Jones is playing top minutes for the Panthers, who have been struggling down the stretch. However, slotted on second-pair defense for the Panthers, he will thrive when Ekblad comes back. Yes, he has eight points (two goals and six assists) and is a -2, but you can see how he handles the puck in his own end.

There is a flow to the game. Jones is a good puck-moving defenseman, which will be vital to the Panthers’ success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His defensive game might not be the best, but unlike some other defenseman in the league, he is not a liability in his own zone. He has another level to take his game to, and it will be in the playoffs where he shines. Jones wants to play meaningful hockey in the playoffs.

Honorable Mention Move Of The Deadline

Yanni Gourde – Tampa Bay Lightning

In the honorable mention category, you can argue that the Tampa Bay Lightning has two players: Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde. However, one stands above the rest, and it is Yanni Gourde.

We know the history of the Gourde and the Lightning. He helped the Lightning win two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. There is a reason the Lightning and GM Julien BriseBois traded for him at the deadline from the Seattle Kraken, along with Bjorkstrand. Gourde is so defensively responsible in his own end, especially late in games. He is a hard-checking third-line player who makes the Lightning deeper.

Through 18 games, Gourde has 11 points (one goal and 10 assists) and is a +2. Talk about being effective. He has made a good pair with Bjorkstrand on the third line for the Lightning. There are guys who know their roles on the team, and Gourde is one of them. His impact will be felt in the playoffs once again.

That does it for NHL Trade Deadline Impacts for the East. Stay tuned as we reveal the trade deadline impact players from the West.

