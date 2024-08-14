Are the Florida Panthers the Team to Beat This Season?

The Florida Panthers Have A Chance to Repeat

The Florida Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup Champions after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Bill Zito had to make some roster changes during the off-season as the salary cap forced him to keep certain players over others. Even though Sam Reinhart was re-signed, the Panthers lost Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, two stud defensemen, during free agency.

Not to mention the depth players they lost when free agency also opened. However, the Panthers’ core remains intact with Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, Gustav Forsling, and Reinhart. In addition, Sergei Bobrovsky is still manning the cage, so the Panthers have a chance in every game they play.

And with head coach Paul Maurice still implementing the same system, there is no reason why the Panthers cannot take another run at the Stanley Cup. And as the old saying goes, the champs are the champs until somebody beats them. However, it will not be easy.

NHL Network: Last week on NHL Network, Tony Luftman and Bruce Boudreau discussed the two divisions in the Eastern Conference. They moved to the Atlantic Division, and Boudreau was asked which team has the best offseason and is the best team right now in the division. He said the Florida Panthers.

Tony Luftman: Last year is behind us. The best team in this division in the off-season right now is?

Bruce Boudreau: ” Well, I mean, you got to go Florida, the champs. You have to have to go with them until they’re dethroned, they are the best team, right? And I mean, not only dethroned, but they’ve been to the Cup final two years in a row, and so, I mean, when you’ve been to the Cup and you can keep most of your core back, then I think you’re pretty well set until you knock me off the perch, I’m the one to beat. And that’s what Florida is. They’re the best team until somebody says they’re not.”

Florida’s in-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, made three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances, so it can be done. Florida has the team to do it, but again, it will be tough. The Florida Panthers will have stiff competition from the Atlantic and Metro Divisions.

But there is a new king in town who runs things in Florida. It is the Panthers, and we have seen Florida become the new hockey state.