Brian Burke On Players Asking For A Trade And How Hard It Is To Do As A GM

Burke on players asking for a trade and how it’s not an easy deal to make

Sportsnet: Brian Burke on ‘To the Point’ on how big of a problem is it that players like Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois are asking for trades.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well right now it’s not a big problem but it could be a big problem, and I always think with a Canadian GMs hat on. Whenever we ask for a no-trade list from players, all the Canadian teams are on it, even with Canadian kids. Broke my heart. They don’t want to play in Canada because of the tax structure. So if you see Winnipeg having trouble with guys asking to get traded, Columbus guys asking to get traded. Remember when players turn pro they have virtually no say on where they go and virtually no say on where they play of up to seven or eight years, and it’s true of all sports except basketball. There’s a length apprenticeship before you get the right to walk. This could be a dangerous trend. I’m going to keep an eye on it.”

David Amber says that agents and players think they have the right to ask for a trade and the team has the right to not trade them. Why not wait out, try to get the best deal, and make it work.