NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres Eichel and Reinhart, Lightning, and the Kraken

The Buffalo Sabres with Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel?

John Vogl of The Athletic: The Buffalo Sabres questions asked a million times more involve Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, in particular. However, Eichel and Reinhart represent a wrinkle to the expansion draft.

Kevyn Adams can immediately start reshaping the team in his image. Adams has the help of Jason Karmanos and Sam Ventura by his side.

Jack Eichel must be moved. The ideal trade partner still feels like the Los Angeles Kings. If Los Angeles budges and gives up Quinton Byfield, this is a plausible deal for both sides. Add in the Kings’ first-round selection and that’s not bad. If that is not enough, add another prospect to the mix and done.

Sam Reinhart could be dealt to a team like Colorado and maybe Justin Annunen, their goalie prospect. A pick might be added to sweeten the deal (even a first). Buffalo may appear a bit greedy there. Basically, Reinhart is a year out from free agency, why not look for maximum value from contenders?

The Tampa Bay Lightning Expansion Ponderings

Joe Smith and Ryan Clark of The Athletic: Barclay Goodrow has already been dealt (his rights) to the New York Rangers. So, that’s one contract.

So, that means protecting eight skaters and one goalie (Vasilevskiy). This allows Tampa to keep Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, Victor Hedman, and Mikhail Sergachev.

That makes life easier.

It appears Ron Francis may just take Yanni Gourde. Hey, after that, the Seattle General Manager could at least try for Blake Coleman. The key for the Kraken will be how do they want to spend close to the cap just not that they want to.

Will the Kraken consider Holtby?

Matthew Sekeres: With the Arizona Coyotes trading goaltender Adin Hill to the San Jose Sharks it took away a likely option for the Seattle Kraken.

That may lead the Kraken to take a closer look at Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby. There is a report that the Kraken will take Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger.