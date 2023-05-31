NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and New York Rangers coaching search

On the Calgary Flames coaching search

TSN: Darren Dreger said that things picked up this week in Calgary with regards to their coaching search, starting the interview process and getting permission to speak with some candidates.

“I look at Gerard Gallant – an experienced NHL coach recently let go by the New York Rangers – as being a top qualified candidate. I look at Travis Green – if he’s not scooped up by another team that’s in the market for a head coach, he’ll be a top candidate.

The internal guys include Kirk Muller, Mitch Love, Ryan Huska – all strong candidates.

And here’s one kind of out of left field: The Ontario Hockey League and Windsor Spitfires’ Marc Savard, who is believed to be getting some consideration as well.”

On the New York Rangers coaching search

Mollie Walker of the New York Post: The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames and New York Rangers are currently looking for a head coach.

John Hynes was just let go by the Nashville Predators and could be a candidate for the Rangers. He was a teammate of GM Chris Drury for three seasons in college.

Drury might be looking for someone he’s familiar with.

Spencer Carbery interviewed with the Rangers but was named the Washington Capitals’ head coach. Andrew Brunette was hired by the Nashville Predators yesterday.

The Rangers have interviewed Jay Leach and Peter Laviolette. Leach is a long shot and Laviolette would be a safe option.

The Blue Jackets are also believed to have an interest in Laviolette.

Larry Brooks: “My question is this: Is it not safe to infer that if the Rangers were excited by Laviolette’s candidacy, he’d have been offered the job weeks ago?”