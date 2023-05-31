NHL Rumors: The Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews continue to talk but there’s a bit of a holding pattern

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading says that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews camp have had talks since Kyle Dubas was let go a few weeks ago.

“Obviously not really making any progress at this point in time. They’re having firm discussions about a contract he can sign on July 1st, but I don’t think introducing a new general manager at this point in time is going to derail that.

Matthews has wanted to be in Toronto. He’s been consistent about that. That’s what the organization feels. And I think once they have that new general manager in place, those conversations will pick up rather quickly.”

TSN: Chris Johnston on TSN 1050 radio on Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Host: “Aside from the decisions that Brendan Shanahan has to make with the GM and then GM making with the coach, they have decisions to make on the players on this team.

Have you been given any indication as to the (Auston) Matthews camp? Whether or not an extension will still be in the works before July 1st, after July 1st or even if the consider of him still being a Maple Leaf is still there.

Johnston: “Well, definitely I know he wants to be a Maple Leaf. I don’t that’s changed at all, but there’s still a lot of details to be filled in about what the teams looks like.

Who obvious this general manager is. I would think that once the GM is hired, I think it won’t be too long before that person getting on a plane and flying to Arizona and meeting with Auston Matthews. Getting that process underway.

It seems to me there’s not a ton of time to get it all done by, on the date of July 1st. I don’t know if that’s a massive problem. It’s not to say it can’t happen July 10th. I mean, it’s hard to know what that process looks like until we know when the Leafs finalize their front office and what that looks like and really get those conversations started.

The truth is, there’s obviously a lot of work being done by Brandon Shanahan at the top level of the organization to fill out the GM role and figure out the front office. I don’t think that there’s, and you have the scouts and the other members, the more junior members of the front office getting ready for the draft. I don’t think there’s a whole lot else happening.

The biggest decisions really can’t be made until you have someone in the seat. So, I think that that’s kind of where they’re at. I mean, there’s only so much you can do with Auston Matthews, and maybe William Nylander, who’s up for potential extension this summer or maybe even the free agents.

I think a lot of pending UFAs are kind of in a holding pattern. Waiting to see the direction the organization is going to take.