Calgary Flames Seek New Sponsors After Missing 2023 Playoffs

The growing trend of online gambling companies seeking to form strategic partnerships with professional sports teams in North America has continued to intensify as CasinoCanada, a Canadian online casino guide, announced its plan to approach the Calgary Flames of the National Hockey League for a potential sponsorship deal in 2024. The idea of a partnership is a great marketing tool for the gambling company and a financial backbone for the NHL team — a win-win for both parties.

According to our author, Michelle H. Thomas, a marketing professional and expert in casino operations, this intending partnership spells fortune for the gambling community in Canada and might help to legalize gambling in some parts of the country, like the province of Newfoundland and Labrador where internet gambling is prohibited. Hence, bettors could play their favorite casino games on real money sites listed on CasinoCanada.com.

The Calgary Flames Performance

The Calgary Flames were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoff race in their second to last game of the season after suffering a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators and witnessing the Winnipeg Jets secure a 6-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on the same night.

This marks the second time in three seasons that the Flames (who won their last game and finished 38-27-17) will miss the playoffs. The team’s elimination comes just one year after winning 50 games, claiming the Pacific Division title, and advancing to the Western Conference Second Round, where they were defeated in five games by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames’ playoff hopes were dashed, in part, due to two crucial losses down the stretch: a 4-3 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4 and a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on April 8. The Blackhawks, who had the worst record in the NHL (.350 points percentage), snapped an eight-game losing streak with their victory against the Flames. Meanwhile, the Canucks, eliminated from playoff contention, had been winless in their previous four games (0-2-2).

As the Flames reflect on the 2022-23 season, several factors contributed to their disappointing performance and some reasons for optimism moving forward.

Jonathan Huberdeau

Acquired from the Florida Panthers in a trade for forward Matthew Tkachuk on April 22, Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled to find his footing with the Flames. The 29-year-old forward tallied 15 goals and 55 points in 79 games this season, a far cry from the 100-point season he enjoyed with the Panthers in 2021-22. To make matters worse, Tkachuk has recorded an NHL career-high 108 points (40 goals, 68 assists) with the Panthers.

Jacob Markstrom

After finishing as a runner-up for the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL’s best goalie) last season, 33-year-old Jacob Markstrom’s performance this year has been lackluster. With a 23-21-12 record, Markstrom’s goals-against average (GAA) has ballooned to 2.92, while his save percentage has dipped to .892 in 59 games (58 starts). Despite leading the league with nine shutouts in 63 starts last season, Markstrom managed only one shutout this year. Since February 25, he has started 20 of 22 games after previously sharing time with Dan Vladar, who finished the season with 23 starts, a 2.91 GAA, and a .895 save percentage.

Loss of Johnny Gaudreau

After Johnny Gaudreau left the Flames to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on July 13, Calgary’s offensive production took a significant hit. The Flames’ average goals per game dropped from 3.55 (sixth in the NHL) last season to 3.15 (19th in the NHL) this season, and their power-play efficiency fell from 22.9% (10th) to 19.8% (tied for 19th). Tyler Toffoli leads the Flames with 34 goals, but only two other players (Nazem Kadri, 24; Elias Lindholm, 22) have at least 20. Three skaters scored at least 40 last season (Tkachuk and Lindholm, 42 each; Gaudreau, 40). Andrew Mangiapane has 17 goals after the forward scored an NHL career-high 35 in 2021-22.

The club has had a variety of sponsors throughout its history, both on its jerseys and as corporate partners. The following is a list of some of the organizations that have sponsored them in the past:

Esso: Esso was a major sponsor of the Flames in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Petro-Canada: Petro-Canada was a primary sponsor of the Flames from 1982- 2000. The Canadian oil and gas company had their name on the team’s jersey, just like every other sponsor before and after them.

Canadian Airlines: In the 1990s, Canadian Airlines was the primary sponsor of the Flames. The company’s logo appeared on the team’s jerseys and sponsored various events and promotions at the arena.

Since 2010, Scotiabank has been the main sponsor of the Flames’ home arena, now called the Scotiabank Saddledome. The logo of the bank is also on the team’s jerseys.

Husky Energy: Husky Energy was the title sponsor of the Flames’ home arena (2000-2010), then known as the Pengrowth Saddledome.

The past partnership deals with the Calgary Flames benefitted both parties regarding brand awareness, positive brand association, hospitality, and networking opportunities. These and many more are what CasinoCanada seeks to enjoy as they aim to join the list of casino websites to sponsor a sports team.