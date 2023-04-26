NHL News: Scores, Cale Makar, Calgary Flames, Viewership and Bonus Overages

Scores from last night

New York Islanders 3 – Carolina Hurricanes 2 – Hurricanes lead series 3-2

Dallas Stars 4 – Minnesota Wild 0 – Stars lead series 3-2

Edmonton Oilers 6 – Los Angeles Kings 3 – Oilers lead series 3-2

Tonight’s schedule

Florida Panthers @ Boston Bruins 7:00 PM ET – series 3-1 Bruins

Seattle Kraken @ Colorado Avalanche 9:30 PM ET – series tied 2-2

Cale Makar was suspended

NHL Player Safety: The NHL has suspended Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was suspended for one game for interference on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann.

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman: “I’m not surprised Makar got a game, I think he’s pretty fortunate he didn’t two..”

The Flames are getting closer to a new arena

Calgary Flames: “We’re proud to announce the @cityofcalgary, province of Alberta, CSEC, and @calgarystampede have reached an agreement, in principle, to proceed with a significant phase of the Culture + Entertainment District, which will be anchored by a new publicly-owned modern Event Centre.”

Julian McKenzie: “An agreement has been reached, in principle, between the city of Calgary, CSEC, province of Alberta and the Calgary Stampede, for a new event center.

$537.3m from City of Calgary

356.m from CSEC

330M from Alberta

Land swap with Calgary Stampede

Next step, according to the city: city admin will begin formal discussions on “definitive agreements” with all parties later this spring and summer.”

Viewership growing after the first week of the playoffs

NHL Public Relations: “First week of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs audiences delivers double-digit audience growth across North America.

Through the first week of games, the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are attracting an average audience of 2.4 million views across North America, an increase of 18% over 2022.

Saturday, Saturday! More than 10 million fans across North America tuned into 8+ hours of Stanley Cup Playoff Hockey on Saturday, including three of the four games going to OT.”

Bonus overages for next season

Puck Pedia on NorthStar Bets: There are 15 teams that have incurred bonus overages that will apply to their salary cap next season.

The Bruins lead the way with $4.5 million due to Patrice Bergeron‘s $2.5 million and David Krejci‘s $2 million. Both were given attainable games played and qualifying for the playoffs bonuses.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard scored in their final game of the year and it netted him an extra $425,000. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram returned from injury for their final three games which got him to 42 games this season and triggered a $425,000 bonus.