Can Connor McDavid Reach 150 Points Again in a Season?

How Many Points Will Connor McDavid Have This Season?

The Edmonton Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Their historic comeback fell one victory short, and Connor McDavid was named the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Playoff MVP.

McDavid is the best player in the world. There is a reason he is just the third player in playoff history to reach the 40-point mark, not to mention what he is doing in the regular season.

Will Connor McDavid Score 60 Goals This Season?

With seven of eight seasons over 100 points, there is no reason to think an eighth season of over 100 points is not achievable. He proves he is an all-round player who can shoot and pass the puck.

There is a consensus that he will not reach the 60-goal mark, but does that mean he can’t get the 150-point mark again?

TSN: TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Sarah Davis on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest hot or not segment. Corrado was asked if he thought Connor McDavid could reach the 150-point plateau he did a couple of seasons ago.

Sarah Davis: “Okay, now let’s finish with Connor McDavid. He’s in a league of his own, of course, in terms of what we’ve come to expect from him year in and year out. So, I’m going to say McDavid will return to the 150-point mark this season. Hot or Not? Frankie.”

Frankie Corrado: “I’m going to say not. And I don’t know if this is an unpopular opinion, but the year that Connor McDavid eclipsed 150 points, he also had 64 goals. I don’t envision another season like that for Connor McDavid, where he scores 60-plus goals.

The other thing is, now the Edmonton Oilers have been one win away from winning a Stanley Cup. His game has changed. It looks a little bit different now it’s not about individual accolades. It’s not about 150 points. It’s about winning a Stanley Cup, and maybe his game will reflect that a little bit more. So no, not to Connor McDavid eclipsing 150 points again this year.”

Davis: “We want to see it. But I totally agree with your take, and that is another edition of Hot or Not. Thank you, Frankie.”

If the Oilers are all about winning, then Connor McDavid will come up short of 150 points, but if they don’t get off to a slow start like last season, anything is possible.