Can Sidney Crosby Have Another 40 Goal Campaign?

Will Sidney Crosby Break 40 Goals Again This Season?

All eyes are on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. Crosby has not yet signed his extension with the Penguins as training camps inch closer to starting.

Crosby is still one of the best players in the NHL. Before the Penguins fell off, Crosby was in the Hart Trophy conversation. He would have been a finalist only if the Penguins had made the playoffs.

But he still put up another 90-point season. That is remarkable for a player that is getting into his late 30s. Entering the season, Crosby will be 37 and still has the drive to play. He will be on the Team Canada Four Nations Faceoff roster and wants to play in the 2026 Olympics.

With the Penguins deciding if they want to retool on the fly or rebuild, many are wondering if Crosby can have another 40-goal season.

NHL Rumors: When Will Sidney Crosby’s Extension in Pittsburgh Get Done

TSN: TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Sarah Davis on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest Inside Edge. Corrado was asked if Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby can score more than 33 goals this season.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Sarah Davis: “Another first-overall pick, but this one from 19 years ago. Frankie, Sidney Crosby just turned 37. If 42 goals last year, and FanDuel expects some regression, his line is at 33 and a half goals. Is that too low?”

Frankie Corrado: “That is too low. That’s way too low. Sidney Crosby is going to have another big year. He’s still doing it at such an old age, and it feels crazy that we call Sidney Crosby old at this point, but here’s one thing that he’s going to have to deal with. He does not have Jake Guentzel, and he didn’t have him from the trade deadline on last year.

That’s fine, but he might have to be a little more of a shooter. Maybe Sidney Crosby puts a little more onus into his own game, being a shooter, and if he’s putting more volume at the net, chances are he’s scoring a little more too.”

Did the Pittsburgh Penguins Do Enough This Offseason?

Davis: “Maybe a little closer to 50.”

Scoring 50 goals may seem like a stretch. Crosby only did it once, back in the 2009-10 season, when he scored 51 goals. For the most part, he has been a 30-40-goal guy. However, 40 goals is not out of the question.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will need Sidney Crosby to be at his best if they want to compete in the playoffs.