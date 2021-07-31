NHL Rumors: Canucks, Predators, Blackhawks, and Islanders

Canucks RFAs Pettersson and Hughes

Rick Dhaliwal: J.P. Barry, the agent for Vancouver Canucks RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes: “Challenge is getting the term, we need flexibility from both sides.

Both players want to commit to Vancouver.

I am not surprised the deals are not done, they are difficult deals and the Canucks have cap issues.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Barry on Elias Pettersson getting an offer sheet: “Offer sheets develop over time, usually late in August. If a team see a deal isn’t done and thinks the team won’t match.”

Grubauer a comparable for Saros

Adam Vingan: When looking at a contract extension for Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, would keep Philipp Grubauer‘s six-year, $5.9 million contract in mind.

Blackhawks wait for Fleury’s decision

Ben Pope: Wouldn’t expect to hear much from the Chicago Blackhawks until goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a decision. “That’ll set in motion a domino effect of needs and moves, one way or another.”

What is Lou doing?

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is not announced the signings of Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri. They’ve likely already signed Casey Cizikas and possibly Travis Zajac. He appears to not want teams to know where they sit with the salary cap.

Parise is likely on a one-year deal with bonuses. Palmieri could be in the three to five year range at between $4 and $5.5 million. Cizikas asked the Seattle Kraken for $5 million about could take less from the Islanders – four or five years at maybe $4 million, or more years and a lower AAV.

Ryan Murray may be the only noteworthy free agent defenseman available.

There is the Vladimir Tarasenko trade rumors. It seems unlikely the Islanders would include Anthony Beauvillier and they would want the Blues to retain salary.

Other trade targets that may look into are Mattias Ekholm of the Nashville Predators or Anaheim Ducks Hampus Lindholm and Cam Fowler.