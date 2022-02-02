NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks GM Search, and Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser

On the Chicago Blackhawks GM search

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Chicago Blackhawks GM search.

“Now, the plan is to begin interviewing GM candidates as early as the weekend, possibly the beginning of next week. But you’re right, there is some discussion on a potential candidate outside of hockey with a heavy background in analytics. But this is a transitional move by the Chicago Blackhawks, so they’ll look at the traditional list as well which will include Kyle Davidson, who is the interim GM for the Blackhawks. But they want to move on this quickly.”

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Some teams may not be willing to give the Chicago Blackhawks permission to speak with some people before the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

On Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks could also be considering the idea of extending J.T. Miller (when he’s eligible) and not just about trading him. They have looked into what it might take for that to happen. Believe the New York Rangers have already taken a run at trading for Miller.

Sportsnet: Iain MacIntrye doesn’t think there is any rush for the Vancouver Canucks to make a decision on J.T. Miller.

“I don’t think they’re in any hurry to trade JT Miller at all. There’s a lot of teams interested in him, and if they get an offer that’s too good to pass up, then they’ll probably trade JT Miller this spring. But I’m not sure they’re going to get that offer. With him in particular, I would still probably be more surprised, not shocked, but more surprised than not if they trade him this season. I think that’s a deal they could do in the summer, at the start of next season or even during next season.”

MacIntrye on Canucks forward Brock Boeser.

“The name we don’t hear about, and I wonder why we don’t hear his name, is Brock Boeser. Just like with Miller or Garland, it’s not that the team doesn’t like those players or doesn’t want them, but in terms of creating some cap flexibility, Boeser’s ticket is technically bigger than JT Miller’s or Conor Garland‘s, and they have this elephant in the room, which is the $7.5-million qualifying offer due to him after this season.

“That’s a big number and I’m pretty sure that’s not a number the Canucks, given their cap situation and given the priorities they have with players, I don’t think that’s a number they look favourably upon.”