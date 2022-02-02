NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Predators, Wild and Kings

The Arizona Coyotes willing to take on salary for assets

TSN: There are currently 16 teams that are in using LTIR space and if they want to make a trade before the March 21st NHL trade deadline, they may need some help from teams that have some cap room. The Arizona Coyotes are one team willing to help out according to Chris Johnston.

“The Coyotes have let it be known that they’re willing to take on contracts or money in exchange for future assets. Just as we saw them do with a few transactions over the summer. And they’re still going to look at some things. They want to know how long that contract is if they are bringing on a player. What type of player it is. But the Coyotes are certainly eyeing a chance to be an important go-between at this deadline where so many teams are capped out.”

Quick hits on the Ducks, Maple Leafs, Panthers, Predators, Wild and Kings

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks will need to make a decision on pending UFA Hampus Lindholm. Can’t see the Ducks keeping Lindholm past the trade deadline unless they know he’ll stay beyond the season. At one time the Ducks may have thought about a higher cap hit and less term.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been interested in Ducks defenseman Josh Manson for a long time.

Jeff Marek mentioned on the weekend that the Florida Panthers have potentially made Owen Tippett available. Forward Frank Vatrano could be another forward that they make available.

Nashville Predators GM David Poile on the trade deadline: “but I like our team and don’t want to change too many things. We’re content where we are.”

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said there haven’t been any talks with pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala yet.

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake indicated that he will meet with pending UFA Dustin Brown during the Kings break to discuss his future. Blake likes Brown with Quinton Byfield.

The Kings could be looking for a left-handed defenseman with some size. Adding a “natural goal score” could be another area they are looking at.